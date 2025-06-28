Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 195.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

