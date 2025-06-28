Morgan Stanley Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $64.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading reduced their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $509,051,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $502,285,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

