Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Nordson by 86.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.1%

NDSN stock opened at $215.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a 12 month low of $165.03 and a 12 month high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.10%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

