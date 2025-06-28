Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 104.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

NYSE:EL opened at $80.28 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

