Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 68.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total transaction of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,619.60. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE FIX opened at $535.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

