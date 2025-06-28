Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,984.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,896.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,838.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,491.03 and a 52-week high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

