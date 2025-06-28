Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 489.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

CAH stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $168.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

