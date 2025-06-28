Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,007 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.