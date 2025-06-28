Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NRG Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in NRG Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NRG stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $168.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.