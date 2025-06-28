Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1,342.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.8% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.89.

AME opened at $180.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $198.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

