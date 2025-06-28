Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,752,000 after purchasing an additional 369,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,861,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,923,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,112,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,722 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.89 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.