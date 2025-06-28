Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after purchasing an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,305. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.