Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 27,505.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Autodesk by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $652,127,000 after purchasing an additional 670,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.
Autodesk Price Performance
ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $775,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,305. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
