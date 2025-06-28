Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 7,780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPN opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

