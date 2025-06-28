Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Orthofix Medical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $11.09 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $434.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

In related news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,544,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,636,574.17. This represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Massimo Calafiore purchased 10,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,921.62. This represents a 4.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 112,250 shares of company stock worth $1,380,970 and have sold 7,620 shares worth $91,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

