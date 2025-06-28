Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 83,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,627,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,330,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

