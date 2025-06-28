Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,835 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,576. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE PSTG opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.91, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.