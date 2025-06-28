Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

