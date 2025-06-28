SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 769.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SDY stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

