Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 243.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,320 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

