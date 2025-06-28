Spire Wealth Management Has $780,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $207.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day moving average is $182.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

