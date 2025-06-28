Spire Wealth Management Has $802,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total transaction of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,162,903.10. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of YUM opened at $148.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.