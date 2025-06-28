Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,787 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 678.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.55 and its 200 day moving average is $297.88. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.