Spire Wealth Management Purchases 4,665 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 732.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $242.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 314.71 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.32.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.76.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,507.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,696.66. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,552 shares of company stock worth $63,965,566. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

