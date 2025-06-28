Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWO opened at $285.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

