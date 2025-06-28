Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,272,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,786,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.72.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

