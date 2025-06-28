Spirepoint Private Client LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 15,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 461.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $174.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

