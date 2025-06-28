Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $20.42 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 202.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

