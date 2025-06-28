State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,059,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director La Gueronniere Rafe De sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,149.90. This represents a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPNT opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.86. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

