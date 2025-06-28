State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 320 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $61.35 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $70.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

