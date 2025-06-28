The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

