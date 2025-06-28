Thomasville National Bank Has $71.28 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

