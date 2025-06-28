Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 944.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 56,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,001,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,065. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

