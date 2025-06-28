W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

Shares of GWW opened at $1,028.72 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $888.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,056.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,042.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total transaction of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,320. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

