WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $19.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $287.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day moving average is $252.76. The stock has a market cap of $798.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

