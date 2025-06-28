Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,978 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $101,375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after acquiring an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 441,558 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 300,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.37 per share, for a total transaction of $21,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,773,000. This trade represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.2%

WYNN stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.