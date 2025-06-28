Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,848 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $14,403,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,821,172. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $148.51 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

