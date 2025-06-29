Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 129,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 63,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

