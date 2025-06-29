Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 90,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 129,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

