Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 116,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

