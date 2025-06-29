Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 90,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 129,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

