Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,923,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,767 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $606,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $24,383,677,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968,487 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

