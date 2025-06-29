Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $178.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,195 shares of company stock worth $35,764,898 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

