Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 619.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $97.76 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

