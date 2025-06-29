Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Sells $1,951,404.84 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 113,322 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $1,951,404.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,439,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,792,236.70. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 243,302 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $4,104,504.74.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 305,204 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,127,427.20.

On Monday, June 23rd, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 188,930 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $3,157,020.30.

On Friday, June 20th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 372,488 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $6,384,444.32.

On Thursday, May 8th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 91,999 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $954,029.63.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50.

ARLO stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,666,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 898,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 830,770 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,537,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 790,549 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,298,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

