Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,776 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC raised Docusign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

