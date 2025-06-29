Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. The trade was a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

