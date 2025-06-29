Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Knife River by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Knife River by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Knife River by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

