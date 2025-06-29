Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Knife River by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Knife River by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Knife River by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knife River Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of KNF stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNF
Knife River Company Profile
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knife River
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.