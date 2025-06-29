Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.8%

BURL stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

