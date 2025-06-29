Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $124,498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $41,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 1,240,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

