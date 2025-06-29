Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,586 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 0.5%

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.